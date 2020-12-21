State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $153,000 in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $4,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 127,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

BMC Stock stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

