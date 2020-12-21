State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Lydall worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Lydall by 128.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 136.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $556.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on Lydall from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

