State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $243,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 382,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,996 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 682,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

