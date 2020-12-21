State Street Corp Cuts Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of Citizens worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Citizens by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

CIA opened at $5.91 on Monday. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $317.11 million, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

