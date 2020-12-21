State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 57,206 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

