State Street Corp Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.66% of Flushing Financial worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.10.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

