State Street Corp Has $5.20 Million Stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.94% of XBiotech worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in XBiotech by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,981,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,212,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Insiders sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899 over the last 90 days. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on XBIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

