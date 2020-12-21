State Street Corp Has $5.33 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMOT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,134,488.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMOT opened at $49.71 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

