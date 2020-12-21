State Street Corp Has $5.47 Million Holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of QEP Resources worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

QEP opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

