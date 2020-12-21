State Street Corp Invests $5.50 Million in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.48% of Annexon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,077,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,504,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

