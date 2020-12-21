Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,363,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,394,810.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total transaction of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.96 per share, with a total value of C$20,959.10.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$36.45 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.19. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.8491848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.