Steven E. Forshay Sells 834 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven E. Forshay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $2,023,526.70.

On Friday, October 16th, Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73.

DLB stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.