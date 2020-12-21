StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Up 25.3%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) rose 25.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 918,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 295,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StoneMor by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneMor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in StoneMor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after buying an additional 23,287,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

