Storm (STORM) Price Reaches $0.0023

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00349098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025334 BTC.

About Storm

Storm is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormx.io.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

