Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Straumann has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

