Streamr Price Down 9.7% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $578,323.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00347923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

