Street Financial S.A. Bay Sells 1,173,033 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,981,515 shares in the company, valued at $37,212,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $3,367,839.12.

XBIT opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $26.40.

XBIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in XBiotech by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 6.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

