Strs Ohio Buys 7,500 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,166.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

TRHC stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.