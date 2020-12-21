Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

