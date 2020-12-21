Strs Ohio Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

