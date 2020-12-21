Strs Ohio Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

