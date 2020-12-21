Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cactus by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cactus by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE WHD opened at $26.53 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

