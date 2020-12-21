Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.77.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $196.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $200.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.