Substratum (SUB) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Substratum has a market cap of $512,003.66 and $197.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

