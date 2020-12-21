SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

