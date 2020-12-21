Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk Sells 47,333 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $2,935,119.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RUN opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,263.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,226,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

