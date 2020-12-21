Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 6,847,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,195,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,758,360 shares of company stock valued at $560,512,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

