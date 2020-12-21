Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.02 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $616.00 or 0.02679897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027346 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,214,456 coins and its circulating supply is 301,416,851 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

