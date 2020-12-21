Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 32% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $1.31 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00140237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00737523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00168272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00108249 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

