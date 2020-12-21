Swipe Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last week, Swipe has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $67.49 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00740407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108640 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

