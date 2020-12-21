Swipe Trading Up 0.8% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $67.35 million and approximately $29.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003778 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00774957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00168341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00396668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00118353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00072839 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

