SyncFab Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $9,720.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

MFG is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,484,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.