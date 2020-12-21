Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty Sells 3,746 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $113,010.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 90,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Systemax by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Systemax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Systemax by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Systemax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

