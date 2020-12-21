Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,340.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ritesh Chaturbedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $102,920.20.

On Thursday, November 5th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 206 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $6,153.22.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $35.14 on Monday. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYX. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Systemax by 114.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Systemax by 1,723.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Systemax during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Systemax by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

