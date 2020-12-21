TaaS (TAAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00359831 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

