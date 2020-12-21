Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Tap has a total market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $361,408.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00347654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

