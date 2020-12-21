Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells C$37,700.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,459.10.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$463.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.77.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

