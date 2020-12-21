Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 900 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,056 shares of company stock worth $995,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

