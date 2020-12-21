Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

