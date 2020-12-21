Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $188.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $193.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.