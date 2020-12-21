Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Palomar were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $88.51 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

