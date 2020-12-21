Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colfax were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 2,218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 855,155 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -731.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

