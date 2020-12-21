Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $188.54 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

