Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HAIN opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

