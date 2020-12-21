Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HAIN stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

