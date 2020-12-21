Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 489,005 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,005 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

