Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 66,009 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 95.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,009 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $216.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $219.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.61.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

