Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qualys were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Qualys by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

QLYS opened at $124.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,402 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,743. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

