Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $327.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

