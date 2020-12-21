Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIV opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Telefônica Brasil
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.